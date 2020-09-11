State's COVID death toll at 499; OHA offers tips on smoke

Two more Oregonians have died from the coronavirus, bringing the state’s death toll to 499.
The deaths involved a 64-year-old Jefferson County man who tested positive Aug. 5 and died Sept. 10 and a 91-year-old Multnomah County man who tested positive Aug. 24 and died Sept. 1. Both individuals had underlying medical conditions.
The Oregon Health Authority, in its Friday report, also announced 215 new and presumptive cases of COVID-19 in the state. Presumptive cases are people without a positive diagnostic test who have COVID-19 like symptoms and had close contact with a laboratory confirmed case. The state’s total caseload is 28,865.
Six of the new cases were in Benton County, bringing its total to 240, with six deaths. Linn County has three new cases, 424 overall and 13 deaths.
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases are in the following other counties, which are listed alphabetically: Baker (2), Clackamas (14), Columbia (1), Coos (2), Curry (1), Deschutes (3), Douglas (1), Jackson (7), Jefferson (3), Klamath (1), Lane (8), Malheur (27), Marion (36), Morrow (2), Multnomah (59), Polk (5), Umatilla (9), Union (2), Wasco (2), Washington (17), and Yamhill (4).
State health officials also issued cautions on wildfire smoke. Breathing difficulties often are present for coronavirus cases. Here are the tips from the OHA.
• Stay indoors as much as possible.
• Limit activity outdoors.
• If you have heart or lung disease or respiratory illnesses such as asthma, follow your health care provider’s advice about prevention and treatment of symptoms.
• Reduce other sources of smoke, such as cigarette smoking and wood-burning stoves, for example.
• Check current air quality conditions. Go to http://oregonsmoke.blogspot.com/ to find the current air quality and wildfire smoke resources.
• Stay hydrated. Drink plenty of water.
• Remember that cloth masks and face coverings do not protect you from wildfire smoke, although they do offer protection against COVID-19. N95 respirators may offer some protection if properly fit, tested and worn. Otherwise, they may create a false sense of security. N95s are not available in children’s sizes.
• Learn more about the dangers of wildfire smoke and how you can stay safe by visiting healthoregon.org/wildfires.
