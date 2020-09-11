State's COVID death toll at 499; OHA offers tips on smoke

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Two more Oregonians have died from the coronavirus, bringing the state’s death toll to 499.

The deaths involved a 64-year-old Jefferson County man who tested positive Aug. 5 and died Sept. 10 and a 91-year-old Multnomah County man who tested positive Aug. 24 and died Sept. 1. Both individuals had underlying medical conditions.

The Oregon Health Authority, in its Friday report, also announced 215 new and presumptive cases of COVID-19 in the state. Presumptive cases are people without a positive diagnostic test who have COVID-19 like symptoms and had close contact with a laboratory confirmed case. The state’s total caseload is 28,865.

Six of the new cases were in Benton County, bringing its total to 240, with six deaths. Linn County has three new cases, 424 overall and 13 deaths.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases are in the following other counties, which are listed alphabetically: Baker (2), Clackamas (14), Columbia (1), Coos (2), Curry (1), Deschutes (3), Douglas (1), Jackson (7), Jefferson (3), Klamath (1), Lane (8), Malheur (27), Marion (36), Morrow (2), Multnomah (59), Polk (5), Umatilla (9), Union (2), Wasco (2), Washington (17), and Yamhill (4).