State warns Albany-Millersburg wastewater plant about E. coli

Albany caught the eye of state regulators in December when its wastewater operations exceeded the allowable limits for E. coli.

Albany Wastewater Superintendent Kristin Preston gave the news Thursday, Jan. 27, at the Albany/Millersburg Joint Water and Wastewater Management Committee meeting.

The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality put the Albany-Millersburg Water Treatment Plant on notice for the violations. Preston said the release was caused by heavy rainfall in December. Past warning letters concerning E. coli have been sent to the facility over the years, according to Preston.

Wastewater management is working with legal counsel to respond to a recent enforcement letter laying out next steps to remain in compliance, Preston said.

"We just get really high flows to the plant, and we have to treat everything," Preston said. "This happens during wet weather every year. This happens sometimes."

E. coli bacteria normally live in the intestines of people and animals, according to the Centers for Disease Prevention and Control. It's spread through human and animal feces and can sometimes cause illness, often in the form of diarrhea.

Preston speculated that potential fines could be small for the violations laid out in DEQ's letter.

The state environmental protection agency does go after other public entities. In December, it fined The Dalles, a city in Wasco County, $13,200, for wastewater violations and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers $30,814 for solid waste violations in Jackson County's Eagle Point.

The Albany/Millersburg Joint Water and Wastewater Management Committee's next virtual meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. Thursday, March 3.

Tim Gruver covers the city of Albany and Linn County. He can be contacted at 541-812-6114 or Tim.Gruver@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter via @T_TimeForce.

