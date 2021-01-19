State virus load continues downward direction

The coronavirus numbers in Oregon continued their downward trend Tuesday.

The Oregon Health Authority report showed 637 new confirmed and presumptive cases, the third consecutive day of a new case load of fewer than 1,000 new cases. The state has totaled 134,468 cases during the pandemic.

The report also noted five new deaths, which also have been trending lower. Only nine deaths have been reported in the past three days. Oregon’s death toll is at 1,808.

The individuals in the fatality report ranged in age from 65 to 91 and all had underlying medical conditions. Two were from Washington County and one apiece from Deschutes, Josephine and Lane.

Benton County added 16 new cases and now has 1,720 with 14 deaths. Linn County added seven new cases and stands at 3,123 and 46 deaths.

The other new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases were reported the following counties, which are listed alphabetically: Baker (5), Clackamas (63), Clatsop (1), Columbia (5), Coos (3), Crook (2), Deschutes (37), Douglas (5), Hood River (1), Jackson (41), Jefferson (2), Josephine (27), Klamath (25), Lake (3), Lane (71), Lincoln (5), Marion (67), Morrow (2), Multnomah (125), Polk (14), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (13), Union (4), Wasco (4), Washington (76) and Yamhill (12).