State Treasurer Tobias Read will be the featured speaker at the Linn County Democrats monthly general meeting, held Thursday, Oct. 3, at Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE.
A social time with light refreshments begins at 6 p.m. The meeting will start at 6:30.
Read was elected Oregon’s 29th State Treasurer last November. He served from 2006-16 as State Representative from District 27, which includes portions of Multnomah and Washington counties.
Read was an aide for U.S. Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers from 1999-2001. He also worked for Nike as a liaison between designers, engineers and manufacturing units.
He earned a bachelor’s degree in politics and economics from Willamette University and an MBA from the University of Washington.
The State Treasurer sits on the Oregon Investment County and State Land Board and oversees public investing, banking, bonding and financial empowerment programs, including the Oregon College Savings Plan and the ABLE savings plan, which allow families to save for higher education, job training and disability-related expenses.
For more about the meeting and the Linn County Dems, contact Linn Dems Chair Jerred Taylor at linncodems@dpo.org.