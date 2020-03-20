State struggles with virus response

Sen. Sara Gelser, D-Corvallis, asked whether it was it was time to tell people to quit playing beer pong and to stop using park playground equipment. “Yes” was the resounding reply from physicians.

As of Friday morning, Oregon had 114 cases of COVID-19, including the first ones in Grant and Union counties. That total, which represents reported cases since Jan. 24, is an increase of 26 cases from the previous day.

OHSU officials cautioned that the actual number lags because it may take someone several days to develop symptoms, to get tested – if they do -- and for the lab results to be reported to the Oregon Health Authority. They said it won’t be known for several weeks whether the current social distancing practices are slowing the virus’ spread.

The lack of accurate data troubled Findley. “I think we’re running with a lot of guess-timations rather than numbers we really can stand on,” he said.

OHSU officials called for wider testing of Oregonians and for obtaining more personal protective equipment (PPE) for health workers. If there were enough test kits, ideally everyone would be tested, said Dr. Renee Edwards, OHSU’s chief medical officer.