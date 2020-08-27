State still falls short on back to school metrics

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

With about three weeks left to the first day of school for most districts, the state's rate of COVID-19 cases still has not met metrics that would allow for in-person instruction.

During a press conference on Thursday, Oregon State Health Officer Dean Sidelinger announced that the state has managed to decrease the transmission of the virus but has not met the state metrics that require the positivity rate — the number of people tested who are diagnosed with the disease — to be below 5%. The state has to maintain that percentage for three consecutive weeks.

"Right now, we do not meet the metrics," he said. "To safely reopen schools ... we need to make sure people who become infected are passing it to fewer people."

Currently, Sidelinger said, it appears that every infected person is passing the virus along to one other person. For the state to meet in-person instruction metrics, it would need to see its daily caseload average drop to about 60 people a day. As of Thursday, the average was 300.