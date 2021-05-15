State shows money pouring into local school board races

When ballots are collected on May 18, the Greater Albany Public Schools board will see three new faces and in Corvallis, that number could be four. And while the boards are nonpartisan in the state of Oregon and members are not paid, when all is said and done in the 2021 special election, more than $90,000 will have been spent to win those seats.

In the state of Oregon, campaign spending is public record and according to the Secretary of State filings, the battle for seats on school boards in Corvallis and Albany has taken in a total of $92,599 in money and in-kind donations.

The money has created lopsided races where thousands of dollars separate two candidates running for the same seat and some of the money comes from other communities, including out-of-state.

In the race for GAPS’ seats about $50,000 has come in from cash and in-kind donations.

Much of that money comes from a political action committee–a fund organized for the purpose of raising money for political candidates. Albany First PAC has contributed nearly $20,000 to three candidates: Roger Nyquist, Pete Morse and Brad Wilson.