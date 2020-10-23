State sets record with 550 new virus cases

Oregon set a record Friday with 550 new and presumptive coronavirus cases.

The case load reported by the Oregon Health Authority broke the old mark of 484 set Oct. 8.

State health officials said the increase is due to continued widespread community transmission resulting in small clusters and outbreaks across the state.

State officials said the high case count also is a reminder that Oregonians cannot let their guards down. OHA published new face covering guidance this week, which requires that people consistently wear face coverings while indoors at their workplace or all other places where they will be in contact with people from outside their household.

OHA has also asked Oregonians to rethink Halloween and avoid traditional door-to-door trick-or-treating, avoid costume parties with people outside their own households and wear a face covering, because a Halloween mask won’t protect against COVID-19.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We all need to aggressively adhere to the face covering guidance and always wear a mask,” said Shimi Sharief, senior health advisor to the OHA. “We know everyone is tired and we all wish this would go away, but the reality is this disease is spreading in Oregon and it’s on all of us to protect ourselves and each other.”