State Sen. Lee Beyer of Springfield, an incumbent Democrat, is making one last push for office to cap off his lengthy career.
“If the public gives me the chance to represent them another four years, I’ll go in and I’ll do a good job,” Beyer said. “I can get results for people.”
Beyer faces off against Republican challenger Robert Schwartz in the November general election in the race for state Senate District 6, which includes parts of Linn, Benton and Lane counties. The contest pits the experience of Beyer versus the fresh perspective of Schwartz.
Schwartz said many politicians have dated thinking and want to protect their party’s interests, rather than do what’s best for the public.
And he added that state spending is out of control.
“Oregon right now, in spite of having record revenues, is having a hard time paying the bills, mostly because the appetite for social and other programs exceeds their budget,” Schwartz said.
Experienced incumbent
Beyer, 70, said he could be described as a business-friendly moderate. He noted he grew up in farm country and has worked as a small business advocate and consultant.
He also touted his ability to cooperate across the aisle and work with people from a broad range of backgrounds. And District 6 includes everyone from University of Oregon professors to grass seed farmers.
Beyer’s first stint in public service was in 1978, when he was appointed to the Springfield Planning Commission. Since then, he has served as a Springfield City Council member, state representative and state senator.
In between stints in the Oregon Senate, Beyer was part of the Oregon Public Utility Commission for about a decade.
Beyer pointed to a track record that he said includes being the initial sponsor of the Oregon College Savings Plan, helping to drive the state’s foreclosure relief plan, and pushing for the Oregon Promise program, which allows many students to attend their first two years of community college for almost free.
“I have a history of working on a lot of different things, and I think I’ve been successful from a common blue-collar perspective,” Beyer said.
One of the most pressing problems facing his constituents is health care, Beyer said.
Most people have coverage, but middle class residents can’t afford to use their health insurance, he said.
Beyer said the Legislature could look at putting a cap on health care costs, similar to programs in East Coast states.
He also said he is a proponent of Medicare for all or a single-payer health care system.
“People don’t realize that our health care costs are more than double that of other countries with worse results,” Beyer added.
A fresh perspective
Schwartz said the state's Public Employees Retirement System is a huge problem for the state, but officials aren’t taking it seriously enough.
“There have to be some solutions,” he said. “At least I’d be willing to look into it, which is more than what you can say for the current Legislature.”
He essentially accused the current crop of politicians of being beholden to public employees unions.
Currently, households in Oregon are paying about $1,500 a year to PERS, Schwartz said.
“It’s only going to get worse,” he said.
Politicians also need to do more to solve Oregon’s homeless crisis, Schwartz said.
“Rather than attracting homeless people to live on the street here, you need to have a plan to finish the job,” he said, adding that means getting people jobs.
Schwartz said he registered as a Republican and decided to run for office in 2016 after hearing an inspiring speech from now Secretary of State Dennis Richardson.
“I realized no one was running against this guy in my neighborhood,” Schwartz said.
While he lost against John Lively in that 2016 bid to join the Oregon House of Representatives, he said that it was an incredible amount of fun. Plus, Schwartz said he was able to work on legislation with Lively after the race.
The secret to working together? “All you have to do is be a nice guy. People are so not used to that,” Schwartz said.
Regardless of the outcome this November, Schwartz hopes to continue to discuss politics with Beyer.