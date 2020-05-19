State Senate 12: Tight Democratic primary race

In perhaps a nod to the stiff challenge of Boquist in a predominately Republican district, Swartzendruber said he will “support as much change as District 12 constituents agree to pursue.”

Hansen, a University of Oregon graduate who has worked in water resources and watershed management, listed her three key issues as ending homeless, securing house and fighting for income equality.

Pool has volunteered as a health care advocate and says she was inspired to run “because I see how hard people are struggling to make ends meet, how our tax dollars benefit the few, (and how) the divisive Capitol keeps us from finding success and solutions for education, healthcare and the environment.”

Blunt did not respond to Gazette-Times requests for information on her campaign, nor did she file information for the voters’ pamphlet. Like Hansen, she has targeted homelessness and housing issues in her campaign.

