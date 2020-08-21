State sees 2 more deaths, 5 more Linn-Benton cases

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The coronavirus pandemic has led to the deaths of two more Oregonians and the infections of 259 more people in the state, including five mid-valley residents.

The Oregon Health Authority reported Friday that the deaths of a 79-year-old Lane County man at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center Riverbend and a 96-year-old Marion County woman at Salem Hospital have brought the Oregon death toll to 414.

The two Benton County and three Linn County confirmed or presumptive cases reported by the OHA on Friday are part of the new state total of 24,421.

According to data provided in a press conference with Gov. Kate Brown, case counts have stabilized and slowly begun declining since late July. That decline, however, is still considered too slow to begin things like reverting totally back to in-person schooling.

The Oregon State Public Health Laboratory has also announced that it now has the materials for 400,000 more tests. Resulting from an agreement between the state lab and laboratory equipment provisioner ThermoFisher, the testing supplies will be spread among qualifying Oregon labs to boost testing capacity on average to 20,000 more tests per week.

For more information by the state, visit healthoregon.org/coronavirus.

Reporter Nia Tariq can be reached at nia.tariq@lee.net.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.