State says vaccinated people no longer need masks indoors, but with major caveats

People who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will no longer be required to wear masks and observe social distancing guidelines in Oregon with some major caveats, the Oregon Health Authority announced Tuesday in a press release.
The new guidance says fully vaccinated people will no longer need to wear masks or physically distance indoors, if they are at least two weeks past their second vaccination (or the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine) and in an establishment that is checking vaccination status of patrons.
The state will require any business, employer or faith institution to “have a policy for checking the vaccination status of customers and employees if they are not wearing masks.” If an establishment elects not to verify vaccination status for patrons, masking and social distancing are still required.
State epidemiologist Dean Sidelinger said Oregon does not expect a significant increase in cases, hospitalizations or deaths from the relaxed protocols, again with a caveat.
“If people don’t follow the rules and aren’t vaccinated and aren’t wearing masks in higher-risk indoor settings, we could see an increase in transmission,” Sidelinger said in a news release. “We could be back to talking about constraints on our hospital capacity. We hope not to be there.”
Sidelinger said Oregon has one of the highest new case rates in the country, adding that less than half of all eligible people are fully vaccinated in the state.
Establishments can also choose to impose more rigorous regulations than legally required.
Some establishments are exempt from the new guidance altogether, including health care facilities, jails, shelters and K-12 schools, meaning they must follow existing requirements for masks and social distancing.
OHA also announced that all mask requirements will be lifted for anyone outdoors, regardless of vaccination status. However, the state still recommends people wear masks and socially distance outside “in crowded areas and large gatherings.”
“OHA urges unvaccinated individuals and those at risk for complications to wear masks in these settings,” the release said.
OHA cites new Centers for Disease Control guidance on protocols for vaccinated people as the impetus for the move.
“Masks continue to save lives and protect people who are not vaccinated,” OHA Director Patrick Allen said in the release. “However, last week’s announcement from the CDC emphasizes the point that safe and effective vaccines are the very best way to protect people from getting and spreading COVID. That’s why it’s safer for life to look more like normal for people who are fully vaccinated. And why people who haven’t had a chance to get vaccinated should do so as soon as they can.”
Public health officials still urge people to get vaccinated as soon as possible. More information on vaccines can be found at covidvaccine.oregon.gov.
A full breakdown of the new guidance can be found at https://bit.ly/3bxUeRO.
