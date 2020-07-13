State restricts indoor gatherings, expands mask requirement

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Indoor social gatherings are being scaled back and the state's mask requirement expanded as of Wednesday, July, 15.

On Monday, Gov. Kate Brown held a press conference citing the increase in the number of COVID-19 cases across the state. The increase, she said, was being attributed to indoor gatherings like graduation and birthday parties, wedding receptions and bachelor and bachelorette parties. To combat the spread, Brown mandated that all gatherings held inside will be limited to no more than 10 people.

"This new rule," she said, "does not change the operation of businesses and churches at this time."

That, however, can change.

Brown said that, currently, restaurants and bars that are enforcing the mandatory mask requirement and other social distancing rules, do not seem to be a significant source of transmission for the virus.

"I hope," Brown said, "I don't have to go the route of Texas and Florida and close restaurants and bars but nothing, nothing is off the table."