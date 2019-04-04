The state of Oregon has asked that it be dismissed as a defendant in a wrongful death lawsuit concerning the drowning death of a boy at a Corvallis pool.
Five-year-old Tomás Barreto Pizano drowned at the Timberhill Athletic Club in June 2018. In February his parents filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the club and some of its employees, but also named the state and Benton County as parties for allegedly failing to properly supervise and license the pool.
The lawsuit claimed the outdoor pool in which Tomás drowned should have been required to have a lifeguard based on its usage and the size of one of its slides.
In the 14-page response filed this week in Marion County Circuit Court, state attorneys said that the claim was based on allegations about the state’s performances of discretionary functions and duties and cited a state law that says public bodies are immune from liability for claims based on the performance or failure to perform those duties.
The motion asks the lawsuit be dismissed as far as the state goes and that the plaintiffs be required to cover its court costs.