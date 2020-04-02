State reports two new cases of COVID-19 in Benton County

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Oregon reported 90 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, including two new cases in Benton County.

The state also reported two new deaths from the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, though none of those occurred in Linn or Benton counties.

Oregon now has reported 826 cases of COVID-19.

Benton County has 15 confirmed cases now, as well as one death, according to figures from the Oregon Heath Authority.

Linn County now has 37 confirmed cases and two deaths.

Public health officials have said that the total of confirmed coronavirus cases has been artificially low due to a lack of testing.

Oregon has conducted 16,085 tests statewide, with 15,259 negative results.

Benton County has 348 negative tests, while Linn County has 826 negative results.

The United States has 213,144 total cases of COVID-19, and 4,513 deaths from the illness, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website on Thursday afternoon.