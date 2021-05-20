 Skip to main content
State reports surge of pediatric COVID-19; virus claims Benton County woman
breaking

State reports surge of pediatric COVID-19; virus claims Benton County woman

Stock Pix -Covid 19 Vaccine1

RN Katie Hennick delivers a COVID-19 vaccine at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis.

 Mark Ylen Mid-Valley Media

Oregon is in the middle of a third surge of pediatric COVID-19 cases, according to the Oregon Health Authority. 

The news came Thursday as part of the agency's daily virus report, which also noted a COVID-related death in Benton County. 

Pediatric cases, defined as cases of COVID-19 in individuals under the age of 18, account for 11.9% of the 193,014 cases of the disease reported as of May 12.

"Oregon witnessed two surges in pediatric COVID-19 cases in 2020 and is currently experiencing a third in 2021. Similar to cases in adults, pediatric cases began to rise again at the beginning of April," the OHA report stated.

Additionally, there have been 35 cases of multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children. The syndrome is linked to COVID-19.

OHA noted that while pediatric cases are on the rise, children remain less likely to develop serious cases of COVID-19. To date, 1% of pediatric cases have been hospitalized compared to 6.1% of adult cases. 

Also included in Thursday's report was the death of a Benton County woman who was diagnosed with the virus on May 4. She was 88 years old and she died on Saturday at Good Samaritan Medical Center. She had underlying conditions. 

Her name was not released. She was the 21st Benton County resident to die with COVID-19.

CAITLYN M. MAY can be contacted at caitlyn.may@lee.net 

