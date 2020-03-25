State reports 57 new cases of COVID-19

The Oregon Health Authority reported 57 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, including six in the mid-valley, bringing the tally of Oregonians who have tested positive for the respiratory illness caused by the new coronavirus to 266.

Two fatalities also were announced, one in Clackamas County and one in Marion, bringing the statewide death toll from the pandemic to 10.

Five new cases were reported in Linn County, raising the county’s total to 25 patients and one death from the disease. Most of those diagnosed with the respiratory illness have been residents of the Edward C. Allworth Veterans’ Home in Lebanon, including the patient who died.

Benton County now has six residents who have tested positive for COVID-19, county health officials reported on Wednesday morning.

The latest patient is a woman in her 30s who is believed to have been exposed to the coronavirus that causes the disease through her job as a health care worker. She has not been hospitalized.

Wednesday’s announcement comes a day after Benton County health officials announced a fifth COVID-19 patient, another female health care worker.