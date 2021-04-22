State reports death possibly linked to vaccine

The Oregon Health Authority reported on Thursday that it has been notified of an investigation into the death of an Oregon woman this week after she had received the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 immunization.

Separately, OHA reported one new death attributed to COVID-19 on Thursday — a 67-year-old Linn County man who was diagnosed with the disease on Wednesday and died the same day. He had underlying health conditions. His name was not released.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the organization investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of the Oregon woman who received the Johnson & Johnson shot, it cannot yet be concluded whether her death was related to the vaccine.

A national reporting service designed to collect possible adverse reactions to the COVID-19 vaccinations alerted the CDC to the Oregon death.

The woman, who was not identified, was described as being in her 50s. According to health officials, she developed a rare but serious type of blood clot within two weeks after her vaccination, in combination with very low platelet levels.

The woman received the shot prior to the nationwide pause in administering Johnson & Johnson vaccine.