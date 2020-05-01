State reports 69 new COVID-19 cases, Linn, Benton see increase

Two new cases in Linn County and one new case in Benton County of COVID-19 were part of an overall increase of 69 across the state on Friday.
The Oregon Health Authority released the new numbers the same day Gov. Kate Brown introduced a plan for additional testing throughout the state.
Starting today, a statement from OHA said, the agency will begin tracking presumptive COVID-19 cases in its daily reports, consistent with recently amended guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
A presumptive case is someone who does not have a positive PCR, a test that confirms if a person has COVID-19, but is showing symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case, OHA said. People who later test positive by PCR will be recategorized as confirmed cases.
The first results of that revised tracking will be included in the daily report starting Monday.
The number of new presumptive cases will be reported alongside the number of confirmed cases.
Currently, the state total of infections stands at 2,579, with 104 deaths attributed to the virus.
Oregon's 105th death was a 73-year-old man in Multnomah County. Marion County saw the largest jump in cases, with 17 reported.
Linn County now has 87 cases and seven reported deaths. All of the dead were residents of the Edward C. Allworth Veterans' Home in Lebanon. Benton County has reported five deaths and 32 illnesses.
Statewide, 58,176 people have been tested, with 55,597 testing negative.
Brown also released new guidance on Friday that said counties with zero cases could begin to open as soon as May 15.
