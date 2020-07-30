State reports 416 new COVID cases

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Oregon Health Authority reported 416 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, including seven in Benton County and four in Linn, bringing the statewide total to 18,131.

OHA also reported five fatalities, raising Oregon’s death toll to 316 since the coronavirus pandemic began.

If confirmed, the tally of seven new cases would be a new daily high for Benton County, according to county spokesperson Alyssa Rash, but she noted that some of those cases are still considered presumptive pending test results. The county’s daily record for confirmed cases is six, Rash said.

Benton County has now had a total of 148 cases and six deaths, while Linn County has had 233 cases of COVID-19 and 10 deaths from the disease.

Charlie Fautin, the interim co-director of the Benton County Health Department, noted that the mid-valley’s case numbers remain relatively low and said he didn’t want to overreact to a single day’s tally. But he did express concern about the steady stream of positive test results in the region since restrictions on social gatherings and some business operations were eased several weeks ago.