State releases graduation rates

High school graduation rates rose statewide and Corvallis and Albany saw some of their highest rates ever while still seeing a decline, according to information released by the Oregon Department of Education this week. The bump, though, can’t be entirely attributed to an improvement in student learning and the dips, are entirely influenced by COVID-19.

The stats are heavily influenced by policies set in place due to COVID-19. In April, when Gov. Kate Brown closed schools, it meant students were blocked from classrooms and moved to online learning.

Seniors who were passing their classes at the time of the closure automatically met the requirements to graduate. Students who were not passing were given specialized plans and individual attention from teachers and administrators to get them over the finish line.

Corvallis recorded an 89.96% four-year graduation rate, up from 88.93% and the highest rate the district has ever achieved.