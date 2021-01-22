State releases graduation rates

High school graduation rates rose statewide and Corvallis and Albany saw some of their highest rates ever while still seeing a decline, according to information released by the Oregon Department of Education this week. The bump, though, can’t be entirely attributed to an improvement in student learning and the dips, are entirely influenced by COVID-19.
The stats are heavily influenced by policies set in place due to COVID-19. In April, when Gov. Kate Brown closed schools, it meant students were blocked from classrooms and moved to online learning.
Seniors who were passing their classes at the time of the closure automatically met the requirements to graduate. Students who were not passing were given specialized plans and individual attention from teachers and administrators to get them over the finish line.
Corvallis recorded an 89.96% four-year graduation rate, up from 88.93% and the highest rate the district has ever achieved.
“Last school year was full of unique challenges, including the abrupt transition to emergency distance learning in the spring. It is important to keep in mind that while the final few months of learning were disrupted, this graduation rate represents a culmination of our students' 13-year journey to cross the finish line. We celebrate the fact that our graduation rate continues to grow and that our graduates are well prepared for their next steps beyond high school,” said Superintendent Ryan Noss.
The district also saw improvement in the graduation rates of students experiencing poverty, those identified as English language learners and students with disabilities.
“I am proud of the work of Corvallis School District staff and their commitment to each and every student. The COVID-19 pandemic threw a curveball to our community,” Noss said. “I’m proud of the resilience and accomplishments of our students in the face of that challenge and the high level of support and outreach provided by our staff to ensure their success.”
Corvallis did see a decrease in the graduation rate for Crescent Valley High School, which dipped from 90.59% to 87.65%.
Greater Albany Public Schools also saw a dip, registering a graduation rate of 86.98%, down from 87.62%, but that number was still among the best ever recorded by the district.
"Given the circumstances of last spring, we are especially proud of the hard work demonstrated by students and staff," GAPS Assistant Superintendent Lisa Harlan said. "This perseverance paid off and we see evidence of through maintaining a high graduation rate. We look forward to the continued work of ensuring that all of our students graduate and have their choice of options in the worlds of college and career."