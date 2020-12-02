State refines new virus restrictions

In the meantime, officials say the use of masks, social distancing and hygiene are the best tools to try to slow the virus.

Counties' status will be reviewed once every two weeks and, if there is progress, they can move one risk level down for the following two weeks. There are two dates in 2020 when counties could switch levels: Dec. 17 and Dec. 31.

With cases rising and spikes expected from Thanksgiving and Christmas travel, it's most likely that risk levels are more likely to stay the same or go up. Last week, the state said it expected 21 counties to be at extreme risk when the program started Dec. 3. Since then, four more have been added.

If the don'ts far outnumber the do's on the extreme risk level, that is the point. The restrictions are meant to tamp down the normal flow of activity that might spread the virus.

Most indoor group activity is barred during December, the coldest month of the year, for much of Oregon. More is allowed outdoors, but temperatures will only drop as the year ends, with snow likely in many parts of Oregon.

Under the extreme risk limit, gatherings are limited to six people from no more than two households. Advice: Meet the neighbors one set at a time.