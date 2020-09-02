State records lowest daily COVID-19 case total since June 25

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The fewest new daily confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 in Oregon in more than two months were reported in the 24-hour period ending 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, the Oregon Health Authority reported.

A total of 140 cases were reported, bringing the state’s total to 27,075. That’s the lowest daily case total since 124 were reported on June 25. Linn County reported one new case Tuesday and Benton County none.

That news comes after the OHA’s weekly testing summary released Monday showed that 4.4% of those tested in the week ending last Saturday, Aug. 29, were positive for coronavirus. That’s the state’s lowest percentage since 3.9% tested positive for the week ending June 20.

There were also three deaths in Oregon attributed to COVID-19, raising the state’s death toll to 468.

In addition to Linn County, the state’s new cases are in the following counties: Baker (1), Clackamas (4), Coos (2), Curry (1), Deschutes (1), Douglas (1), Jackson (14), Josephine (3), Lane (11), Lincoln (1), Malheur (8), Marion (19), Morrow (1), Multnomah (32), Polk (7), Sherman (1), Umatilla (13), Wallowa (1), Wasco (1), Washington (16) and Yamhill (1).