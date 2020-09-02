State records lowest daily COVID-19 case total since June 25

The fewest new daily confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 in Oregon in more than two months were reported in the 24-hour period ending 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, the Oregon Health Authority reported.
A total of 140 cases were reported, bringing the state’s total to 27,075. That’s the lowest daily case total since 124 were reported on June 25. Linn County reported one new case Tuesday and Benton County none.
That news comes after the OHA’s weekly testing summary released Monday showed that 4.4% of those tested in the week ending last Saturday, Aug. 29, were positive for coronavirus. That’s the state’s lowest percentage since 3.9% tested positive for the week ending June 20.
There were also three deaths in Oregon attributed to COVID-19, raising the state’s death toll to 468.
In addition to Linn County, the state’s new cases are in the following counties: Baker (1), Clackamas (4), Coos (2), Curry (1), Deschutes (1), Douglas (1), Jackson (14), Josephine (3), Lane (11), Lincoln (1), Malheur (8), Marion (19), Morrow (1), Multnomah (32), Polk (7), Sherman (1), Umatilla (13), Wallowa (1), Wasco (1), Washington (16) and Yamhill (1).
Linn County has now had 389 confirmed and presumptive cases and 13 deaths and Benton County 217 cases and six deaths.
Oregon’s newly reported deaths include a 71-year-old Polk County woman who tested positive Aug. 27 and died Saturday. Location of death is being confirmed. She had underlying conditions.
A 73-year-old Jackson County man tested positive Aug. 14 and died Saturday at Rogue Valley Medical Center in Medford. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed. An 84-year-old Washington County man who tested positive July 29 and died Sunday in his residence. He had underlying conditions.
A workplace outbreak announced three weeks ago at Stahlbush Island Farms, just east of Corvallis in Linn County, has grown by one case and now stands at 15, according to the latest weekly update from the OHA.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.