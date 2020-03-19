State parks, other facilities closed to campers

Facilities in the Oregon State Parks system as well as two other state agencies have been closed to camping in an effort to help contain the coronavirus outbreak.

The parks will accommodate current overnight guests through April 2. Reservations from April 2 through May 8 are canceled, with site fees being refunded. The ban affects all individual and group overnight facilities, including campsites, yurts, cabins, tepees and facilities operated by concessionaires.

The Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) and the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) operates campgrounds in the Clatsop, Santiam and Tillamook state forests. Those sites will close Monday. ODFW wildlife areas also are affected beginning Sunday.

State parks, ODF facilities and ODFW sites remain open for day use such as hiking or wildlife viewing.

