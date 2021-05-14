 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
State mask change will not alter school rules
0 comments

State mask change will not alter school rules

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Gov. Kate Brown announced on Thursday that Oregon would fall in line with new federal guidance that allows fully vaccinated people to go without masks in most cases. That announcement, the state clarified, does not include schools. 

The Oregon Department of Education stated that Brown's announcement excluded public schools.

"Nothing is changing for schools this year," Brown said Thursday. "And I expect education staff and students to continue to wear masks and physically distance as outlined in our Ready Schools, Safe Learners guidance."

We all know eating plenty of fruit and vegetables each day is central to good health

Masks must also be continued to be worn in correctional facilities, long term care facilities, on public transportation and in a handful of other situations. 

Greater Albany Public Schools announced on Friday that it would continue to abide by rules set out by the Oregon Department of Education by requiring masks in GAPS schools. 

"As has been our practice throughout the pandemic, Greater Albany Public Schools will adhere to all guidelines from the governor, ODE and the Oregon Health Authority," a statement from GAPS read on Friday. 

The mask rule in school will continue to include students, teachers, family members present on campus, visitors, volunteers, school resource officers and other community partners. 

Kate Brown mask stock

Kate Brown

CAITLYN M. MAY can be contacted at caitlyn.may@lee.net 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories May 14

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Albany sets city fee rate at $9
Local

Albany sets city fee rate at $9

  • Updated

The Albany City Council has not yet implemented a city services fee but, when it does, it knows exactly what it's going to charge: $9.

COVID-19 daily update
Local

COVID-19 daily update

  • Updated

Here is a local, state and national update on the COVID-19 caseload and vaccinations based on reports Thursday from the Oregon Health Authorit…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News