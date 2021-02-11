State: Extension of jobless benefits easiest to manage

“From the summaries I’ve seen of what is being discussed right now, I didn’t see brand-new programs being created, which is certainly a more challenging issue than just extending the time frame of some of the programs,” Gerstenfeld told reporters Wednesday on a weekly conference call.

“Of the vastly more complicated options that have been discussed in the past, it does not look like those proposals are actively being talked about now. So that is promising.”

Some proposals would have capped benefits at a share of an employee’s former wage.

Gerstenfeld also said he hopes Congress will act before the March 13 cutoff. Congress let the supplemental benefits in the CARES Act expire July 25, and all benefits expired one day before then-President Donald Trump signed the current extension on Dec. 27.

The Employment Department was able to continue many benefit payments uninterrupted, but some people are having to wait for benefits because federal law imposed some new identity requirements for claims.

“Certainly, the more lead time we have, the easier it will be," Gerstenfeld said.