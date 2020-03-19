State education system reeling from challenges presented by COVID-19 outbreak

With schools closed now through April 28 and colleges and universities told to move online to teach, educators and students across Oregon are facing a mass disruption in learning the state has never seen.

Gov. Kate Brown has imposed some of the nation’s strictest social distancing measures in an effort to slow the spread of novel coronavirus. But how different industries and state programs respond, such as Oregon’s education system, is yet to be fully realized.

The State Board of Education is soon expected to consider adjusting the requirements for class time that local school systems must meet to keep their state funding. Currently, school districts must offer over 256 days, at least 900 hours of instruction for K-8 students, 990 hours for grades 9-11 and 966 hours for high school seniors.

State and federal waivers would allow the state’s 197 school districts more latitude in moving toward offering online learning and virtual teaching as more than 580,000 Oregon students are kept out of their physical classrooms for at least the next five and a half weeks.

Colt Gill, deputy state superintendent and director of the state Department of Education, said during Thursday’s Board of Education meeting that state’s priority is amending graduation requirements for current high school seniors.