State COVID count spikes again

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Oregon’s COVID-19 case count jumped by 184 on Monday to bring the statewide total to 5,820, with 99 of those cases coming from Union County, the Oregon Health Authority announced.

Four fatalities were reported as well, raising the state’s death toll from the coronavirus pandemic to 180. All four were in Clackamas County: a 78-year-old woman, an 85-year-old man, a 65-year-old woman and a 75-year-old woman. All four are said to have had underlying medical conditions.

No new cases were reported in the mid-valley. Linn County has had 126 cases of COVID-19 and nine deaths from the disease, while Benton County has had 63 cases and five deaths.

In a news release, OHA said it was “coordinating with Union County authorities to respond to an outbreak of COVID-19,” but the state agency did not provide any further details.

The Center for Human Development, a nonprofit health care provider in La Grande, said in a separate news release that an unspecified number of the new cases are associated with the Lighthouse United Pentecostal Church, which recently hosted a testing clinic.