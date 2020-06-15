State COVID count spikes again

Oregon’s COVID-19 case count jumped by 184 on Monday to bring the statewide total to 5,820, with 99 of those cases coming from Union County, the Oregon Health Authority announced.
Four fatalities were reported as well, raising the state’s death toll from the coronavirus pandemic to 180. All four were in Clackamas County: a 78-year-old woman, an 85-year-old man, a 65-year-old woman and a 75-year-old woman. All four are said to have had underlying medical conditions.
No new cases were reported in the mid-valley. Linn County has had 126 cases of COVID-19 and nine deaths from the disease, while Benton County has had 63 cases and five deaths.
In a news release, OHA said it was “coordinating with Union County authorities to respond to an outbreak of COVID-19,” but the state agency did not provide any further details.
The Center for Human Development, a nonprofit health care provider in La Grande, said in a separate news release that an unspecified number of the new cases are associated with the Lighthouse United Pentecostal Church, which recently hosted a testing clinic.
“Many of the recent positive cases are touching various areas of our community and are not confined to one location,” the center’s public health administrator, Carrie Brogoitti, said in the news release.
According to OHA data, Union County had only 22 confirmed cases of COVID-19 before Monday’s announcement.
An additional 21,957 cases were reported nationwide on Monday, raising the U.S. total to 2,085,769, according to an update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There were also 373 fatalities, bringing the death count to 115,644.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.