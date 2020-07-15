State COVID-19 cases surpass 13K

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

COVID-19 infections in Oregon have officially eclipsed 13,000.

On Wednesday, the Oregon Health Authority reported 282 new cases of the virus statewide bringing the total number of reported cases to 13,081.

The increase in cases, OHA said, continued an upward trend and the department's weekly report showed the resurgence of the virus in Oregon has accelerated. There was a 7% jump in cases between July 6 and 12 from the previous week and the state's positive rate — which is used to determine if the rate of infection is growing independent of the increase in testing — has risen to 6.2%. That's an increase from 5% last week.

Hospitalizations across the state have plateaued, something OHA attributed to two factors: infections in younger people who are at a lower risk of hospitalization are increasing and widespread testing is identifying asymptomatic cases.