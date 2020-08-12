State COVID-19 cases decrease slightly

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Oregon's statewide positive test rate for COVID-19 dropped slightly last week but it still remains above the 5% benchmark the state is using to determine whether students can return to classrooms.

The Oregon Health Authority reported on Wednesday that 5.4% of the 25,744 people tested for the virus were positive. That number is down from the 6.4% positive rate the week before. Hospitalizations, the department said, have stabilized as well.

The majority of cases, though, OHA said still cannot be traced to a source meaning they are community spread, signaling that the virus is widespread.

In Linn County, 314 people, including 11 who have passed away, tested positive for the virus out of the 11,558 tested. That means the county, overall has a positive test rate of 2.72%. In Benton, 184 people of the 9,024 tested positive, yielding a rate of 2.04%, which includes six deaths.

To re-open schools, the state's positive rate must be at or below 5%. For counties that fall under that metric, there are exceptions to allow students back to classes but both Benton and Linn County schools will begin school online only in September. In Corvallis, students will remain online for six weeks, in Albany, the district will continue to monitor the state and county metrics to determine re-opening classrooms.