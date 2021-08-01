State commission moves forward on ethics complaint

Later, after adjourning to public session, board members passed a consent agenda without comment or formal vote. The next day, Goff's contract addendum appeared as part of the consent agenda. Both agendas now can be found on the district's website.

Cordier's complaint alleges the board members reviewed the draft addendum during the June 7 meeting and made a final decision on it, in violation of executive session law.

On June 21, board members took a formal vote in public session to affirm it had accepted the contract addendum on June 7. Butzner, then board chair, said some concerns had been received about its approval as part of the consent agenda and recommended a separate vote "in an abundance of caution."

In their staff report July 23, members of the Oregon Government Ethics Commission heard the board believed it was operating under a separate segment of the executive session law that allows discussion of records exempt from public disclosure.

A superintendent's contract is public record, but the attorney for Greater Albany Public Schools argued that because the addendum was drafted by legal counsel, it falls under attorney-client privilege and is therefore exempt, commissioners were told.