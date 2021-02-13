State begins tracking schools' COVID-19 opening status

The discourse surrounding school closures ranges from an understanding that students need mental and emotional health supports and in-person instruction to the desire to have teachers vaccinated before returning to classrooms.

When students return, it will be a balance of somewhere in between those two things.

Not all teachers may be vaccinated, and if they are, there's still an approximately 10% chance they can contract the virus given the nature of the vaccine and the unusually long exposure time they endure, according to Dr. Bill Muth, Linn County's public health officer.

Additionally, students will not have the same opportunities for social interaction they had pre-pandemic and classes will look almost nothing like they did before.

The state has mandated that schools limit class sizes, allowing for 35 square feet of space per student. Students cannot play in the classrooms in the same proximity as they did prior to the pandemic and must wear masks. Lunch and recess will also look different, and older students will not be permitted to socialize in groups during the passing period between classes.

With the exception of Lebanon, students in mid-valley districts will also not be in school five days a week for the entirety of the school day. Sweet Home, GAPS, Corvallis and Philomath plan to have students on rotating schedules that see them home for at least one day during the traditional school week.