State begins tracking schools' COVID-19 opening status

In November, the state began comprehensively tracking which schools across the state are open to in-person learning, on a hybrid model or closed completely. The data came after seven months of students being shut out of in-person learning because of COVID-19, and it wasn't until this month that the data migrated to an easy-to-use online dashboard available to the public.
But now, with a loosening of restrictions and a push from Gov. Kate Brown to have students back in schools by mid-February, the data can be a moving target.
Last week, 252 of the state's 1,595 schools were operating classes on-site. According to the Oregon Health Authority, that number had risen to 292 schools as of Thursday.
However, also on Thursday, Summit High School in Bend reported that it was returning to comprehensive distance learning, or CDL, after resuming in-person instruction on Monday because 12 cases of COVID-19 were discovered in the school.
Because schools report their open or closed status to OHA on Fridays, the current OHA data available to the public regarding schools is inaccurate — because it doesn't include the closure of Summit.
As schools continue to wrestle with reopening amid the pandemic, it's expected for them to open and close their doors in waves, causing, at the very least, a delay in up-to-date data.
Albany schools are currently among the 487 schools operating under CDL with limited in-person instruction and were expected to join the 262 working in a hybrid model in February.
However, after Greater Albany Public Schools held discussions with its staff, the district opted to delay reopening until March 29 to allow time for educators to receive COVID-19 vaccinations.
Lebanon Community Schools also changed course, moving from Feb. 16 to March 8 to allow for vaccinations, and Philomath School District delayed its February reopening as well.
The Corvallis School District has not set a target opening date. Instead, the district is preparing to reopen once case counts in Benton County drop below 200 per 100,000 residents for two weeks.
Those districts remain in CLD — where students learn online, guided by a teacher for a portion of the day and working independently as well. They also offer limited in-person instruction for students with special educational needs.
Currently, 530 schools offer no in-person instruction and are strictly on CDL.
A total of 15 schools are closed completely, the majority located in Clackamas, Marion and Multnomah counties, where COVID-19 case counts remain high. Some schools are also in what the state labels a "transitional" phase, meaning they were in one form of learning and are transitioning to another; going from CDL to hybrid, for example.
The discourse surrounding school closures ranges from an understanding that students need mental and emotional health supports and in-person instruction to the desire to have teachers vaccinated before returning to classrooms.
When students return, it will be a balance of somewhere in between those two things.
Not all teachers may be vaccinated, and if they are, there's still an approximately 10% chance they can contract the virus given the nature of the vaccine and the unusually long exposure time they endure, according to Dr. Bill Muth, Linn County's public health officer.
Additionally, students will not have the same opportunities for social interaction they had pre-pandemic and classes will look almost nothing like they did before.
The state has mandated that schools limit class sizes, allowing for 35 square feet of space per student. Students cannot play in the classrooms in the same proximity as they did prior to the pandemic and must wear masks. Lunch and recess will also look different, and older students will not be permitted to socialize in groups during the passing period between classes.
With the exception of Lebanon, students in mid-valley districts will also not be in school five days a week for the entirety of the school day. Sweet Home, GAPS, Corvallis and Philomath plan to have students on rotating schedules that see them home for at least one day during the traditional school week.