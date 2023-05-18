One-third of all Oregon senators are now ineligible for another term following the 13th day of a Republican walkout in the Senate.

Six more Republicans on Thursday, May 18 joined three Republicans and one conservative Independent in having at least 10 unexcused absences from Senate floor session roll calls.

That triggers a new state law that bars them from another term in office.

Thursday's roll call was emotional and had an air of resignation. Sen. David Brock Smith, R-Port Orford, used the "courtesies" section of the agenda — usually reserved for noting dignitaries, friends, families or others in the Senate — to praise senators who had walked out.

He called putting their political careers possibly on the line to block the abortion and transgender medical care guarantees in House Bill 2002, along with gun controls in House Bill 2005, "selfless acts." Both bills were nearing a vote in the Senate after approval by the House and would have then gone to Gov. Tina Kotek to sign into law.

Brock Smith and Sen. Dick Anderson, R-Lincoln City, were the only Republicans on the floor. Their presence was not enough to create the two-thirds quorum required by the Oregon Constitution for lawmakers to meet. Oregon is one of just four states that require more than a simple majority.

Immediately after, Sen. Janeen Sollman, D-Hillsboro, rose and in a voice broken by tears, said she had come to work with a "lump in my throat instead of a spring in my step" and was comforted by a guard on duty.

"These people are here every day doing their jobs," she said.

A drawn-looking Senate President Rob Wagner, D-Lake Oswego, then called for the roll of those present. There were 18, with 10 absent and two excused. For the 13th consecutive day, there was no quorum.

At the close of the session, Wagner made an impassioned speech from the president's podium.

“Today is another extremely challenging day for Oregon,” Wagner said. “I’ve never seen a situation like this. It is unique, it is beyond disappointing, it is troubling and, frankly, it is saddening.”

The senators who continued the walkout were showing "disrespect for democracy," in which the will of the majority of voters take precedence over those of the minority. He said if Oregon voters truly support the Republican policies, then the party would have a majority in the Legislature.

Wagner said the walkout "must end."

"The people of Oregon desire it," he said. "Democracy demands it."

He invoked Benjamin Franklin's famous remark at the Constitutional Convention. When the vote was finished and the delegates left the hall, a bystander asked Franklin what kind of government the new country would have.

"A Republic — if you can keep it," Franklin said.

Senate Minority Leader Tim Knopp, who was not present on the floor, reiterated in a statement his stance that Democrats were igniting partisan tension while bills with common ground were left unfinished.

"While Democrats are laser-focused on the issues that do nothing but divide, we are focused on the real issues Oregonians care most about — homelessness, affordable housing, public safety, cost of living, job creation, and fully-funded education," Knopp said.

The biggest impact is on the six no-shows who are newly barred under law from another term or running for office in the House: Knopp and Sens. Art Robinson, R-Cave Junction, Kim Thatcher, R-Keizer, Suzanne Weber, R-Tillamook, Lynn Findley, R-Vale and Bill Hansell, R-Athena.

They join Sens. Dennis Linthicum, R-Klamath Falls, Daniel Bonham, R-The Dalles, Cedric Hayden, R-Roseburg and Brian Boquist, I-Dallas, who had previously hit the 10-absence mark.