Four out of 10 Oregonians say they are “very worried” about the impact of climate change, according to a recent survey conducted by the Oregon Values and Beliefs Center.

The nonprofit organization said concern about climate change ranks lower for Oregon residents than homelessness, affordable housing, substance abuse and addiction, polarization in politics and political violence.

While 41% said they were "very worried" about climate change, another 22% said they were "moderately worried" about climate change. Just 1 in 10 Oregonians who responded to the survey expressed not being worried about the impacts of climate change.

Those who expressed the highest levels of concern were women, those 65 and older, those with a college degree, and those who live in urban areas.

Portland-based Oregon Values and Beliefs Center is a nonpartisan group that issues periodic statewide surveys on issues ranging from the economy to the environment to politics and health care.

The survey was conducted between Feb. 11-20 and involved 2,552 Oregon residents aged 18 and up. The survey’s margin of error is ±1.94%. Forty percent of respondents were Democrats; 23% were Republicans, and 14% were nonaffiliated. Seven percent of respondents were from Central Oregon.

Most survey respondents (54%) said climate change will lead to dire ecological consequences and major losses of human life. Less than half (40%) of respondents said humanity will learn to adapt to the impacts of climate change. Another 7% believe that climate change is not happening and any observed changes are natural.

Those most likely to say humanity is in trouble include women, college graduates, those who live in urban areas of Oregon and people of color, the survey found.

In a September survey, 45% of respondents said both the government and individuals working together can mitigate climate change. Another 15% of respondents in September said the focus should primarily be on government policy while 13% said the focus needs to be on individual actions.

An earlier survey conducted in August revealed that most Oregonians who responded said they have already experienced the impact of climate change in longer and hotter summers (81%) and drought (80%).

Approximately two-thirds of respondents said they have experienced extreme weather events or disasters caused by climate change. These include flooding, forest fires, crop failure and timber die-off.

The survey also addressed combating climate change. Around 80% of respondents supported tree planting and prioritizing renewable energy. Restrictions on industrial emissions were supported by 73% of respondents while 69% supported tougher fuel efficiency standards.