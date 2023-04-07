Despite a pair of conflicting rulings on Friday, April 7 that put into question the country's ability to access the abortion pill, Oregon health authorities issued a statement late in the day saying it remains available in Oregon.

Meanwhile, Oregon Sen. Ron Wyden called upon President Biden and the Federal Drug Administration to ignore the ruling out of Texas which questioned its approval, effectively pulling mifepristone from the market in seven days.

A judge in Washington came to the opposite conclusion in a similar case just minutes apart from the Texas ruling.

In its statement, the Oregon Health Authority said:

"OHA is committed to ensuring access to a full range of essential reproductive health services, including abortion. State health officials are reviewing the federal court decisions in consultation with the Oregon Department of Justice and the office of Gov. Tina Kotek.

"OHA wants to reassure patients and providers that mifepristone and abortion remain safe, legal and available in Oregon."

The news release noted that mifepristone was first approved by the FDA more than 20 years ago and is a safe and effective method of ending an early pregnancy.

In 2021, medication abortion accounted for nearly 60% of abortions performed in Oregon, according to Oregon Health Authority data.

Wyden called foul on the Texas ruling, saying the judge, appointed by former President Trump, was playing politics.

“There is no way this decision has a basis in law. It is instead rooted in conservatives’ dangerous and undemocratic takeover of our country’s institutions," Wyden said in a statement.

"No matter what happens in seven days, I believe the Food and Drug Administration has the authority to ignore this ruling, which is why I’m again calling on President Biden and the FDA to do just that.

"The FDA, doctors, and pharmacies can and must go about their jobs like nothing has changed and keep mifepristone accessible to women across America. If they don't, the consequences of banning the most common method of abortion in every single state will be devastating.”