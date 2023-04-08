Oregon has a record number of legislators of color — they now number one-fifth of the total of 90 — but they're sponsoring about half the number of bills from the long session two years ago.

Their goals, however, remain similar.

“Bills like those on our agenda are essential to promoting economic equity, addressing health disparities in our communities, and giving Oregonians of color the tools they need to succeed and thrive,” said Sen. Wlnsvey Campos, a Democrat from Aloha and co-chair of the group known officially as the Black, Indigenous, People of Color Caucus.

Two years ago, Campos became the youngest woman to take a seat in the Oregon House, and is the youngest senator ever.

Of the five senators and 13 representatives — all Democrats — who list themselves as caucus members, virtually all are starting their first or second elected terms.

The exceptions: Sens. Lew Frederick of Portland — who began House service in 2009 — and James Manning Jr. of Eugene, and Reps. Janelle Bynum of Clackamas and Tawna Sanchez of Portland. Including Sen. Mark Meek of Gladstone, who is not listed as a member this session, they began in 2017.

Two years ago, there were three senators and nine representatives of color.

The caucus also announced its agenda two months into the 2023 session, compared to two years ago, when the agenda was announced at the start of the session. But that list included several bills identifiable only by legislative counsel draft numbers, which are disclosable only by the members themselves.

“We wanted to be intentional in engaging not just the members but the communities in our districts and the entire state,” Campos said.

The House co-chair of the caucus is Rep. Ricki Ruiz of Gresham, who is in his second term.

“We wanted to make sure we were thorough with the legislation that was being introduced while being respectful of the first deadline,” Ruiz said.

“The fact that this caucus is getting larger every session tells us that our communities are paying attention and doing the work that needs to be done.”

Bills are considered inactive if they have not been scheduled for public hearings or work sessions before April 4. There are exceptions for bills assigned to the rules committees in both chambers, or are assigned to joint House-Senate committees.

Every bill on their 2023 agenda is still active.

Senators of color in this session, in addition to Campos, Frederick, Manning and Meek, are Kayse Jama of Portland and Aaron Woods of Wilsonville. Woods is newly elected.

Representatives of color this session, in addition to Ruiz, Bynum and Sanchez, are Farrah Chaichi of Beaverton, Annessa Hartman of Gladstone, Travis Nelson of Portland, Daniel Nguyen of Lake Oswego, Hoa Nguyen of Portland, Hai Pham of Hillsboro, Khanh Pham of Portland, Nathan Sosa of Hillsboro, Thuy Tran of Portland, and Andrea Valderrama of Portland.

Khanh Pham and Valderrama, an appointee midway through the 2021 session, are in second terms; eight others are new or starting their first full terms.

A summary of the bills on the 2023 agenda of the People of Color Caucus of the Oregon Legislature. Status is as of April 6:

Health care

House Bill 2918: Funds mobile health units of the Oregon Health Authority for communities of color affected by racism. In budget committee.

House Bill 2925: Requires task forces to complete studies of health needs for affinity groups, connected with HB 2918. In budget committee.

House Bill 2002: Makes various changes to safeguard reproductive health services under a 2017 law. In budget committee.

House Bill 2757: Sets tax rate for telephone lines to support operation of the 988 crisis hotline that began in mid-2022. In House Revenue Committee.

House Bill 2996: Removes requirement for written exam for dental assistants. Awaiting House vote.

Senate Bill 610: Guarantees state nutrition assistance for people regardless of immigration status. Awaiting Senate vote.

Economy

Senate Bill 611: Changes annual cap on rent increases to 10% or inflation plus 5%, whichever is lower. Awaiting Senate vote.

House Bill 3431: Provides for part of marijuana sales tax proceeds to go to economic equity investment fund. In House Revenue Committee.

House Bill 3235: Creates state tax credit, at $1,200 per child, to be subtracted directly from taxes owed. In Joint Tax Expenditures Committee.

Senate Bill 849: Attempts to remove barriers for immigrants and refugees to obtain professional licenses. In budget committee.

Justice

House Bill 3176: Sets up welcome and reception program within state Office of Immigrant and Refugee Advancement. In budget committee.

Senate Bill 612: Creates fund for interpretation of indigenous languages. In Senate Rules Committee.

Senate Bill 911: Creates state commission on original peoples of the Americas. In Senate Rules Committee.

Senate Bill 586: Makes confidential records and participants in restorative justice programs. Passed Senate; in House Judiciary Committee.

House Bill 3016: Creates fund for communities lacking them to establish tree canopies. In budget committee.

Education

House Bill 3144: Sets up student success plan for Pacific Islander and Native Hawaiian students. In budget committee.

House Bill 2710: Requires school districts to track their spending from the state school fund. Awaiting House vote.

House Bill 2802: Creates pilot projects at Portland State University and Eastern Oregon University for work-study students to obtain 20% off tuition if they do work for nonprofits. In budget committee.