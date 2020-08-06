Lawmakers deadlock on federal funds for personal protective equipment

Sen. Arnie Roblan, D-Coos Bay, said it might have been better back in April for lawmakers to carve out a larger share of its aid for local governments and community organizations. But he said an outbreak of the COVID-19 coronavirus in Lincoln County — within his district — changed his mind.

“I said this county cannot deal with this on its own,” Roblan said. “It took a while, but the state got involved, got the contact tracing going and other things happening and spent a lot of money. Had we given out the money to each of the counties, as we planned originally, they would not have had enough money to have done what they needed to do.”

Lincoln County has been removed from the state’s watch list for coronavirus infection rates.

Katy Coba, the state’s chief operating officer and director of the Department of Administrative Services, told lawmakers that the state has ordered protective equipment worth about $100 million to be stockpiled at a warehouse in Wilsonville. Of the proposed $105 million in spending, $94.5 million was reserved for equipment for distribution to Oregon’s 36 counties and $10.5 for the nine federally recognized tribes.

“Somebody is going to be on the hook for $100 million,” House Speaker Tina Kotek, D-Portland, said.