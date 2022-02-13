Commentary: COVID's moral dilemma could produce our finest hour

The COVID-19 pandemic may be as much a moral challenge as it is a medical one.

Sure, in one sense, it’s purely science. The coronavirus doesn’t care one iota about the economy or your pandemic fatigue, your comfort levels with precautions or perceived infringements on freedoms. Its one and only goal is to infect as many people as possible — preferably unvaccinated — so that it may live, grow and mutate to spread faster, attack harder and become resistant to drugs and vaccines.

But medicine has an ethical component to it as well. When resources are slim and patients are many, hard choices have to be made. Whether it’s in the military theater or a local emergency room overwhelmed by too many accident victims at once, the process of triage selects who gets the attention of those resources.

In another example, a donated liver is more likely to be given to a clean-living patient than an alcoholic. This is why there are “medical ethicists.” Lives are saved and lost based on their value-based guidance.

And so it goes for the Oregon Health Authority, whose officials have concluded that when the omicron surge has tempered a bit, 400 hospitalizations a day across the state is manageable enough to allow people to go mask-less indoors. For comparison, on Wednesday, 1,042 people were reported as hospitalized with COVID-19.

Now we know that only the sickest of COVID-19 patients are hospitalized. Sometimes put on ventilators. And can die. So the 400 number is very real to families across Oregon, and to me, it seems too high. A colleague asked with what number would I be comfortable? In other words, what’s my tolerance for risk and how much am I willing to sacrifice to meet that goal? What do I value?

It reminds me of when we discussed risk assessment and cost-benefit analyses in my Environmental Law class at law school last year. Government officials in the 1970s were trying to determine how much lead in children’s blood was OK under the Clean Air Act. It seems a little crazy now, because science tells us even a little bit of lead can harm a child’s intellectual development. By the way, the number was lowered by 90% in 2008 — but it’s still not zero.

Just as lead is especially dangerous to children, COVID-19 is especially dangerous for a whole host of people: diabetics (34 million Americans); cancer survivors (17 million); current cancer patients (18.1 million); people 65 and older (54.1 million); the immunocompromised (7 million); people with heart disease (16.3 million); asthmatics and others with pulmonary diseases (37 million); the obese (70 million). To name some.

While we don’t live in a bubble, the pandemic has forced us into practical bubbles. Our bubble is our household and loved ones with whom we chose to interact. When these bubble-mates go out and about in the world, they essentially take their at-risk loved ones with them. When they interact at the market, Costco, work and entertainment venues and come into contact with a coronavirus-infected person, mutually worn masks shield the extended bubble-mates. It’s an airborne disease after all.

Depending on their risk tolerance, many at-risk people also go out and about — with masks.

No later than March 31, the requirement to wear those masks is gone.

But that doesn’t mean you have to ditch them. This in fact could be our finest hour, when we embody the Golden Rule embedded into many religions. Mine puts it this way:

"He told him, `You are to love ADONAI your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your strength.' This is the greatest and most important mitzvah. And a second is similar to it, `You are to love your neighbor as yourself.'

Now your bubble may be fine. Maybe everyone you know is an immunity giant among men, likely to survive a bout with COVID-19 (I’m leaving long COVID aside for now). Not a single one of you is chronically ill. Or had asthma. Or is overweight.

But when you go to the grocery store, you have no idea who’s inside the checker’s bubble. You probably don’t know the immunity status of your child’s school librarian’s husband. Your office colleague may silently fret over their toddler, too young for the vaccine.

Wearing a mask is the ultimate Miss Manners gesture, putting others' needs above yourselves. Compared to history’s greatest sacrifices, whether it was your God’s or your family members’ who went to war for this country, putting on a piece of cloth is an easy ask.

You no longer have to freak out over a government mandate. You can simply do the right thing.

Penny Rosenberg is editor of the Albany Democrat-Herald and Corvallis Gazette-Times. While she is a member of the papers’ editorial board, this column reflects her views only.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.