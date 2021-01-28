State adds 750 new COVID-19 cases, alters reporting on deaths

The Oregon Health Authority reported 750 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday but has altered its reporting practices to omit details surrounding deaths in the state, which have been trending high.

The state did report six new deaths but did not report where they occurred and gave only an age range of the individuals at the time of their deaths. Of the six deaths reported, four of the individuals were over the age of 80, one was between 70 and 79 years old and one was between the ages of 60 and 69.

The state has released several dashboard of information on the OHA website that includes COVID-19 information by county and the number of deaths in each county. None of the deaths reported Thursday were attributed to Linn or Benton County.

Vaccination information continues to be part of the state’s report.

According to the OHA, 359,370 vaccines have been administered to date with 55,572 people fully vaccinated having received both necessary doses. All vaccinations continue to take place at mass vaccination clinics and not in private doctor visits.

On Thursday, the OHA reported that there were 11 fewer people hospitalized with the virus, bringing the total to 291. Seventy-two of those individuals were in the ICU.

The state’s daily case count has been trending down after several weeks of counts over 1,000 cases or more. Both Linn and Benton counties continue to report double-digit numbers. On Thursday, Benton County reported 15 cases, totaling 1,868 since the beginning of the pandemic while Linn County reported 12, bringing its total to 3,263.