State adds 553 COVID-19 cases

On Thursday the Oregon Health Authority reported 553 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases, raising the state's cumulative total to 154,554.

The most recent case count continued a statewide trend of lower daily numbers, with OHA reporting on Wednesday that cases had decreased 35% over the previous week.

Hospitalizations were down on Thursday as well, with 156 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 statewide, six fewer than the day before. OHA reported 38 COVID-19 patients in ICU beds on Thursday, eight fewer than on Wednesday.

Locally, Linn County reported 16 cases on Wednesday and Benton County reported 12.

The state also recorded 10 additional deaths in Thursday's report, bringing Oregon's death toll to 2,204.

According to OHA, the state has administered a cumulative total of 881,206 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine out of 1,170,595 doses received.