State adds 23 COVID deaths, none in mid-valley

The Oregon Health Authority reported 23 new fatalities attributed to COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the state’s death toll to 1,981 since the pandemic began.

OHA also reported 619 new confirmed and presumptive cases of the disease, for a cumulative total of 143,978.

Benton County reported 16 new cases, raising its tally to 1,931 with 14 deaths. Linn County added 10 cases for a cumulative total of 3,342 cases and 50 deaths.

Detailed information on the latest fatalities was not available Tuesday night, but data on the OHA website indicated none of the deaths were in the mid-valley.

An additional 15,967 doses of COVID-19 vaccine were added to the state’s vaccination registry on Tuesday, including 10,712 doses administered on Monday. The others were administered on previous days.

Oregon has now administered a total of 454,246 first and second doses of the vaccine, OHA reported. The state has received 696,100 doses.

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Oregon fell by nine on Tuesday to 262. The number of COVID patients in intensive care beds dipped by three, to 61 statewide.

The United State has now logged more than 26.2 million infections since the coronavirus pandemic began and 443,707 deaths attributed to COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.