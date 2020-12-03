State adds 1,151 COVID cases, mid-valley 52 as health officials plead for cooperation

Oregon tallied 1,151 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, including 42 in Linn County and 10 in Benton, bringing the state’s total to 79,263 since the pandemic began, the Oregon Health Authority announced on Thursday.
Twenty-one new fatalities also were reported, raising the state’s death toll to 973. The dead included a 95-year-old Linn County woman who tested positive on Nov. 20 and died Nov. 25 at Samaritan Albany General Hospital.
Linn County has now logged 1,641 cases of COVID-19 and 24 deaths from the disease, while neighboring Benton County has seen 855 cases and seven fatalities.
Wednesday’s count of 42 cases wasn’t the highest single-day tally for Linn County — that dubious distinction was achieved on Nov. 20, when 49 cases were logged — but the ongoing spike in case counts is deeply concerning to public health officials, some of whom are pleading with the public to do their part to stem the tide.
“A lot of people are not cooperating — they refuse to tell us who they’ve been around, refuse to isolate or just hang up on us,” said Todd Noble, administrator of the Linn County Health Services Department.
“We are begging you to tell us who you’ve been around so we can contact them and try to stop the spread of this disease. We are having one person die every minute in the country. We are heading for some very dark days.”
During the early months of the pandemic, roughly 30% of people called by his staff refused to provide information, Noble said. Now it’s more than 50%.
Noble said he understands that people may be tired of putting up with restrictions aimed at slowing the rise in COVID-19 infections, but with a vaccine on the way, they shouldn’t have to put up with them for too much longer.
“The whole point of disease investigation is to slow things down until we can get a vaccine. This is absolutely not the time to let up,” Noble said.
“There is a light at the end of the tunnel.”
In addition to the Linn County woman, the other Oregon deaths announced on Thursday included 14 men and six women ranging in age from 51 to 98.
Case counts and fatalities continued to mount across the country. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday announced 196,227 new cases nationwide, pushing the cumulative total for the United States above 14 million. The CDC also reported 2,762 additional deaths, raising the nation’s death toll to 275,287.
Bennett Hall can be contacted at bennett.hall@lee.net or 541-812-6111. Follow him on Twitter at @bennetthallgt.
