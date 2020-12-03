State adds 1,151 COVID cases, mid-valley 52 as health officials plead for cooperation

Oregon tallied 1,151 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, including 42 in Linn County and 10 in Benton, bringing the state’s total to 79,263 since the pandemic began, the Oregon Health Authority announced on Thursday.

Twenty-one new fatalities also were reported, raising the state’s death toll to 973. The dead included a 95-year-old Linn County woman who tested positive on Nov. 20 and died Nov. 25 at Samaritan Albany General Hospital.

Linn County has now logged 1,641 cases of COVID-19 and 24 deaths from the disease, while neighboring Benton County has seen 855 cases and seven fatalities.

Wednesday’s count of 42 cases wasn’t the highest single-day tally for Linn County — that dubious distinction was achieved on Nov. 20, when 49 cases were logged — but the ongoing spike in case counts is deeply concerning to public health officials, some of whom are pleading with the public to do their part to stem the tide.

“A lot of people are not cooperating — they refuse to tell us who they’ve been around, refuse to isolate or just hang up on us,” said Todd Noble, administrator of the Linn County Health Services Department.

