Starker pond is back in business: Project adds color, improves environment

The pond at Bruce Starker Arts Park in Corvallis is ready for its closeup. And you can enjoy it by day or night.

"The Starker Arts Park pond is a man-made pond that was characterized by a concrete border and a stand pipe fountain,” said Corvallis Parks and Recreation Department planner Jackie Rochefort. “The pond had no plants or ecological value of any sort. The goals of the project were to bring biological health and ecological integrity to the pond, and to make it both look and function as a natural body of water.”

The project, paid for by a $300,000 donation from the Starker family, is part of a three-phase effort to upgrade the park in southwest Corvallis. The playground was replaced in 2017 and now that the pond work is complete repairs and upgrades to the amphitheater will take place in the next year or so.

Rochefort gave a lot of credit for the outcome of the project to the creativity of local contractor Scott Taylor, who has worked with Parks and Rec on projects great (the Rotary Shelter at Willamette Park) and small (tweaking Peanut Park) for years.

According to Rochefort, Taylor and his crews:

• Removed 24 dump truck loads of organic and other unwanted material from the pond.