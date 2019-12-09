Starker pond is back in business: Project adds color, improves environment

The pond at Bruce Starker Arts Park in Corvallis is ready for its closeup. And you can enjoy it by day or night.
"The Starker Arts Park pond is a man-made pond that was characterized by a concrete border and a stand pipe fountain,” said Corvallis Parks and Recreation Department planner Jackie Rochefort. “The pond had no plants or ecological value of any sort. The goals of the project were to bring biological health and ecological integrity to the pond, and to make it both look and function as a natural body of water.”
The project, paid for by a $300,000 donation from the Starker family, is part of a three-phase effort to upgrade the park in southwest Corvallis. The playground was replaced in 2017 and now that the pond work is complete repairs and upgrades to the amphitheater will take place in the next year or so.
Rochefort gave a lot of credit for the outcome of the project to the creativity of local contractor Scott Taylor, who has worked with Parks and Rec on projects great (the Rotary Shelter at Willamette Park) and small (tweaking Peanut Park) for years.
According to Rochefort, Taylor and his crews:
• Removed 24 dump truck loads of organic and other unwanted material from the pond.
• Backfilled the pond with 2,700 pounds of bentonite, a sticky soil-like material that served to line the pond and seal up the leaks that have plagued the pond for years.
• Used the bentonite and 125 tons of soil to build planting shelves and shape the pond into areas that would create planting areas and give the pond a more natural shape.
“This also allowed us to open the drainage way between the pond and Dunawi Creek so that clean water can flow freely in a high water event,” Rochefort said.
Taylor also brought in 140 tons of large landscape boulders to create a natural appearance for the pond and restored and completed a walking path around the pond using 52 tons of quarry rock and 15 tons of decomposed granite to create viewing areas.
Rochefort took the lead on the plantings, aiming for a “natural appearance, and most importantly, plant roots that will absorb and clean unwanted nutrients and debris from the pond.”
Plantings includes pond lilies and lotus that have both a summer and winter bloom cycle, semi-aquatic grasses, iris, bulbs, and an assortment of plants that Rochefort said “will soften the pond and provide much-needed biological health.”
Aerators and fountains have been installed to keep the water oxygenated so that the plants will remain healthy and nutrients and debris will not be able to accumulate in the water. LED lights have been added to the larger fountain for aesthetic purposes.
“In the end,” Rochefort said, “we have created a pond that looks and functions in a natural way, while providing an aesthetically pleasing amenity to the park and to compliment the amphitheater.”
A dedication ceremony for the new pond will be scheduled, Rochefort said.
