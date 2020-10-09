Starker Forests stalwart honored by state group

The Oregon Society of American Foresters has honored Gary Blanchard of Starker Forest with their lifetime achievement award.

Blanchard grew up in Mosier in the Columbia Gorge and graduated from Oregon Staqte University in 1961 with a bachelor’s in forest management. He has worked for Starker for nearly 59 years and although semi-retired he still comes to work daily to work on a book on the history of the company’s land and to do video interviews of key Starker employees.

Blanchard went to work part-time for Starker while still in college and he was the first permanent non-family employee of the company. He served as the firm’s chief forester until he “retired” at the age of 70 in 2009.

Blanchard was known as a mentor for others in the company. He also was adept at neighbor relations, often stopping at small, rural cafes to talk to the locals and serving on watershed councils.

He also is given credit for the conversion of underproductive brush lands into highly productive conifer forests.

Away from his Starker duties Blanchard helped develop a stream classification and protection system for the Oregon Forest Industries Council and serve on the OSU College of Forestry committee that framed the long-term management plan for the university’s research forests.

