{{featured_button_text}}
star-wars-library-09

Ralph Freilinger, dressed as an Imperial Storm Trooper, interacts with kids at a previous Star Wars-themed event at the Corvallis-Benton County Public Library. A Star Wars event for tweens is set for Friday night at the library.

 Corvallis Gazette-Times file photo

The Corvallis-Benton County Public Library is hosting an after-hours Star Wars party for tweens from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Friday at the main branch, 645 NW Monroe Ave.

The free event is intended for those in fourth grades through sixth grades. A signed permission form is required. One can be picked up at the youth reference desk or at the event.

Student-athletes from Oregon State University will be on hand as well as some guests from a “galaxy far, far away.”

For more information call the youth services desk at 541-766-6794.

Get the latest local news delivered daily directly to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags