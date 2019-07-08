The Corvallis-Benton County Public Library is hosting an after-hours Star Wars party for tweens from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Friday at the main branch, 645 NW Monroe Ave.
The free event is intended for those in fourth grades through sixth grades. A signed permission form is required. One can be picked up at the youth reference desk or at the event.
Student-athletes from Oregon State University will be on hand as well as some guests from a “galaxy far, far away.”
For more information call the youth services desk at 541-766-6794.