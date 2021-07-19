Stand By Me Day returns to Brownsville on Friday

Stand By Me Day returns to Brownsville from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday with a self-guided walking tour, a scavenger hunt and more.

This year, the event celebrates the 35th anniversary of the classic film, which was shot in Brownsville and other locations in the summer of 1985 before being released in 1986.

Linda McCormick, one of the event organizers, said that the camaraderie of fans makes Stand By Me Day special, and the event usually brings in attendees from across the United States and even from foreign countries.

“It’s the fans that make it. You see their faces. Some of them come back every year. That’s what it’s all about. That’s what we’re here for,” McCormick added.

In a normal year, about 500 people come to see where the movie was filmed.

Last year, due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, Stand By Me Day was held as a virtual tour, with a live feed and trivia questions on Facebook. The event returns in a rather limited fashion this year.

“This was tough. This whole time we were locked down, and then (Oregon) opened up June 30, that was too late to look for sponsors and plan a big event,” McCormick said.

