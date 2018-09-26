At first glance, Karla Chambers admits, it might seem unusual to see her among the speakers at a day devoted to educate attendees about cancer.
"I'm not a nutritionist," said Chambers, the co-owner and vice president of Stahlbush Island Farms in Corvallis. "I've never had cancer. I've spent my life in the food industry and as an agricultural economist."
Yet there she is among the featured presenters at Saturday's Cancer Education Day. The event runs from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St., on the Oregon State University campus in Corvallis.
And people who take in her presentation at Saturday will hear that she's become an evangelist for a healthier American diet.
The path to the podium on Saturday starts in some ways from Chambers' artwork. In recent years, Chambers has started painting — it's her work, for example, on packages of Stahlbush produce, and she produced the poster for last year's Corvallis Fall Festival. The work typically features the bright and vibrant colors of the produce grown at Stahlbush Island Farms.
Recently, works by Chambers were on display at the Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art in Eugene. Part of the exhibit involved outreach to area schoolchildren, and the woman at the Schnitzer who helps run its educational programs has a sister who works as a nutritionist at the Samaritan Pastega Regional Cancer Center in Corvallis.
A connection was made. An invitation was issued. Chambers said yes.
On Saturday, Chambers' presentation will include some of her artwork, bursting with color. (A slide created for comparison shows the gloomy browns and whites of American diet staples — hamburgers, soft drinks, potato chips, french fries, slices of pizza. "This brown and white diet is rally devoid of nutrition," she said.)
One of the questions she'll raise on Saturday is the same question that she posed in the Schnitzer exhibit: "What would the color of food, the color of health, the color of nutrition, look like on your plate?"
But Chambers, who worked with Dr. Emily Ho at Oregon State University and economist Michael V. Martin (the former chancellor of the Colorado State University System) on her presentation, wants to cut a little deeper than that.
She also calls into question decades of U.S. farm policy, and how it's subsidized some of the commodities that fuel the American diet — sugar, for example, or corn, which often is turned into high fructose corn syrup.
"If you designed a health system today, I can't imagine who would come up with $300 billion of subsidies to the sugar industry," she said.
Chambers also noted that the while the United States has made big progress in areas such as heart disease, it's barely budged the needle on cancer.
She pointed to the diets in countries that have a much lower rate of cancer than does the United States; the typical diet in those countries puts an emphasis on vegetables and grains and de-emphasizes the consumption of meat.
Just like the U.S. medical system is trying to shift its focus from treatment to prevention, Chambers said Americans need to think about how their diets (and the nation's farm policies) can help sustain healthful habits and keep disease at bay.
"We all need to step back and take a second look at how we can do it better."
And one way to make it better ties back into that idea of color on our dinner plates, she said: "We can make better health choices by just thinking about bright natural colors."