Staffing at Oregon hospitals a concern for many, survey shows

“I have had several of my friends, one who was in excruciating agony, have to wait for surgery,” Muller said. “He couldn’t get in for back surgery for four months because the COVID-19 patients were tying up the beds.”

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.

Tim Nihoul, a former Redmond resident, who was in Corvallis, said he has heard of many people who had been denied treatment because the hospital was full. Also concerning to Nihoul was how many people he had heard of with underlying health conditions who didn’t want to seek treatment because of the coronavirus.

The survey also asked if the impact of COVID-19 on health care workers will have a negative long-term effect on the pool of health care workers. Only 13% disagreed with the statement but 79% agreed, according to the survey.

In questions that looked at the effect of COVID-19, from having enough supplies to beds, most respondents were “very” or “somewhat concerned.” Three-fourths of the survey respondents were “somewhat” or “very concerned” that the hospitals serving their area didn’t have enough medical supplies and 86% were “concerned” about not having enough staff.

The center’s survey was sent to 1,403 Oregon residents. The survey’s margin of error is between 1.6% to 2.6%. The Oregon Values and Beliefs Center is an independent, nonpartisan organization.

The largest demographic sample was among the 30- to 44-year-olds and was nearly split evenly between men and women. The bulk of the respondents self-identified as white, earning less than $25,000 a year.