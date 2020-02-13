Stacks of wax to the max: PreAtomic Records brings sonic treats to Corvallis

PreAtomic Records in downtown Corvallis, which opened in mid-November, has a wide range of wax treats for music aficionados, including rock, country, funk, soul, blues, jazz, new wave, punk, hip-hop and more.

“I try to keep a little bit of everything in here, because you never know who will come in,” said owner Josh Lucas, 24.

Collectors, including those from Albany, Lebanon and further afield, will find it easy to lose track of time flipping through the stacks.

Lucas’ own evolving tastes are reflected in the eclectic mix of music in his store. Ten years ago, Lucas would have described himself as a fan of alternative rock. “Now, I keep my options open,” he said. “I just love discovering new music.”

He tries to keep that process of discovery inexpensive for customers on a budget at PreAtomic Records. While the store has spendy and rare LPs available, there's also a bin with quality records on sale for $1. “Those are great because it’s an easy way for college students to get into it,” Lucas said.

Besides records, Lucas buys and sells cassettes, reel-to-reel tapes, and a few CDs out of his store, and with wax, there is more than vintage finds. “I’ve got a ton of great new arrivals here right now,” Lucas said.