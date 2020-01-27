Stack holds open house

Stack Metallurgical, which specializes in metal works and offers heat treatment and hot isostatic pressing (HIP), has been getting its house together in Albany since last year. On Monday, they opened the doors to the community.

The company, located on Southeast Marion Street, is expected to be a boon for the local metals industry by providing a specific process for titanium casting. Prior to Stack's arrival in Albany, that process was outsourced to California or Washington.

"I'm very please they chose Albany fort his new, innovative technology," Mayor Sharon Konopa said Monday during the open house event that attracted city and community leaders. "It's such a big investment."

The process relies on a HIP unit that costs about $18 million and traveled to Albany by way of Sweden.

"This is a worldwide thing," said Stack's Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Craig Beaumier. "It's the first in the world."

Albany City Councilor Alex Johnson II called the company's presence in Albany a win for Ward II.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}